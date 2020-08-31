To Host Digital Fundraiser 'Big Night'

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME (CMHOF) AND MUSEUM will host a digital fundraiser, "Big Night (At the Museum)," in support of the museum's exhibitions and educational programs after suffering large financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event will take place via the museum's YOUTUBE channel on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28th at 8p (CT), and feature performances by current artists using historic instruments displayed throughout the museum. During the program, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the museum through YOUTUBE Giving.

Artists set to perform include: KANE BROWN, TIM MCGRAW, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, ALISON BROWN, CARLENE CARTER, RODNEY CROWELL, KEB' MO', EMMYLOU HARRIS, RICKY SKAGGS, MARTY STUART and THE WAR AND TREATY. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

