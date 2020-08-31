Small Biz Contest

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277V and Sports WKTI (94.5 ESPN MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE and Sports WTLX (100.5 ESPN MADISON)/MADISON are partnering with ASSOCIATED BANK for a contest awarding advertising packages to small businesses.



"Rebuilding WISCONSIN Business" will be giving away a $30,000 ad campaign on the MADISON station or a $50,000 campaign on the MILWAUKEE stations. Businesses in WISCONSIN in operation for at least two years with under $10 million annual revenue in 2019 can submit a 300-words-or-less essay on how they embody the "Rooted In MIDWEST" philosophy, connect with the small business community, and make a local community impact. The contest runs through SEPTEMBER 27th with winners announced on-air on OCTOBER 2nd.



GOOD KARMA BRANDS VP and MADISON Market Manager KEITH WILLIAMS said, “We are excited to team up with ASSOCIATED BANK to develop a customized advertising campaign to give two deserving small businesses the opportunity to grow during this time of uncertainty.”



GOOD KARMA VP and MILWAUKEE Market Manager STEVE WEXLER added, “ASSOCIATED BANK shares our commitment to local service, and the “Rebuilding WISCONSIN Business” program is an excellent example of that commitment.”

