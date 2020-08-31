Cat Country 102.9

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KCTR (CAT COUNTRY 102.9)/BILLINGS, MT's "The Breakfast Flakes" morning show hosts MARK WILSON and PAUL MUSHABEN have helped raise $50,000 to help equip BILLINGS, MT POLICE officers with body cameras. According to the BILLINGS GAZETTE, WILSON and MUSHABEN pledged $5,000 of the remaining funds from their 2019 "Flakesgiving Foundation," a charitable effort to provide food to local individuals in need on Thanksgiving day. Additionally, they recieved various donations from listeners as well as a $10,000 donation from the YELLOWSTONE VALLEY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE.

The money raised by the show and its listeners will go toward the $131,000 needed to equip the departments' 95 officers with body cameras.

