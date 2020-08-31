Carey (Shutterstock)

According to VARIETY (8/31) “MARIAH CAREY’S Magical Christmas Special” will combine music, dancing and animation. It will be driven by a story about bringing the world together. It will premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of CAREY’S iconic holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It will feature CAREY and a lineup of surprise guest appearances.

CAREY will executive produce along with IAN STEWART, RAJ KAPOOR, and ASHLEY EDENS for production company DONE + DUSTED. BAFTA Award winner HAMISH HAMILTON and OSCAR nominee and GOLDEN GLOBE winner ROMAN COPPOLA will direct.

