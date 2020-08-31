Crow

On SEPTEMBER 10th, SHERYL CROW will perform her first AUDIBLE Original, SHERYL CROW: Words + Music, which is produced by GUNPOWDER & SKY. In this musical narrative, CROW shares an intimate account of her life and music. She takes listeners through the rich history of her career, examining the personal experiences and relationships that informed her artistic journey, and revisiting the songs.

“Songwriting has always been exceptionally meaningful to me because it has allowed me to share what I’ve seen and learned throughout my life,” said CROW. “It’s an honor to work with GUNPOWDER & SKY and AUDIBLE, a company that supports and celebrates storytelling, to dive deeper into these songs that represent so much of what I’ve experienced.”

« see more Net News