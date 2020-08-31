Gabloff

BARRY GABLOFF named Dir./Sales for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC., Oldies WYNZ, Country WZAN, Top 40M WJBQ, Talk WGAN, Talk WBAE, Hot AC WMGX, Triple A WCLZ, Adult Hits WYNZ/PORTLAND ME. GABLOFF is a 20-year media and marketing veteran in Northern NEW ENGLAND and joins the company from SINCLAIR BROADCASTING GROUP WGME-TV & WPFO-TV/PORTLAND.

SAGA’S PORTLAND RADIO GROUP MARKET Pres. PHIL ZACHARY stated, “Gabloff is the ideal find at the ideal time. His expertise will be immediately accretive to an already elite media sales team representing eight (8) FM brands across a massive footprint in Northern New England."

« see more Net News