This week's WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog post by DOUG HYDE analyzes MAGELLAN AI's report of second quarter 2020 podcast advertising occurrences, showing a rebound in podcast ad volume and a return to pre-pandemic volumes by JUNE.



Among the data highlighted by HYDE, the number of unique advertisers in podcasting returned to MARCH levels by MAY; JUNE's total podcast occurrences grew 8% over APRIL, with the average number of ads per podcast back to pre-pandemic volumes; the number of U.S. podcast advertisers rose 18% from JANUARY to JUNE, with total podcast ad occurrences up 15%; and both unique advertisers and ad volumes are up year-to-year despite the pandemic. In addition, over the top 400 podcasts, ad content represents only 5% of overall podcast program content, and brand advertising is up from 38% of all podcast advertising in second quarter 2019 to 46% in second quarter 2020.



Read the post here.

