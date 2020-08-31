GM App

ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM will be available on select GENERAL MOTORS vehicles using the streaming service's first native automotive application. RADIO.COM will be a native app on the digital dashboard of almost seven million CHEVROLET, GMC, BUICK, and CADILLAC vehicles beginning SEPTEMBER 15th.

“We’re pleased to launch this app with GM to expand the reach of RADIO.COM’s connected car offering into millions of vehicles across the country and enhance the consumer in-vehicle experience,” said ENTERCOM VP/Corporate Business Development DAVID ROSENBLOOM. “Drivers now have another way to connect with their favorite station and talent, regardless of the market they live in, and enjoy our robust portfolio of leading local news and sports radio content, as well as our suite of leading music stations, podcasts, and on-demand audio content whenever they want, wherever they are going.”

« see more Net News