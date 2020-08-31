SIRIUSXM and the BLUES FOUNDATION are co-presenting B.B. KING's BLUESVILLE channel starting this FRIDAY, with the organization expanding the featured programming to include exclusive performances, artist interviews and archival content.

B.B. KING's BLUESVILLE will exclusively air the 2020 VIRTUAL BLUES MUSIC AWARDS (held earlier this year), featuring SIRIUSXM host SHEMEKLA COPELAND as the ceremony’s host, beginning FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th at 3p (ET).

The special programming will include exclusive at-home performances from BMA nominees, including TOMMY CASTRO, WALTER TROUT, THOMETTA DAVIES, SOUTHERN AVENUE, SUE FOLEY and BILLY BRANCH, among others with presentations by CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, RUTHIE FOSTER, FANTASTIC NEGRITO, KEB' MO', WARREN HAYNES, WILLIAM BELL and BETH HART. To complement the performances and award announcements, there are also appearances from special guests such as BONNIE RAITT, BETTYE LaVETTE, ROBERT CRAY, ELVIN BISHOP, STEVE CROPPER, STEVE MILLER, DIION and SIRIUSXM host LITTLE STEVEN VAN ZANDT, along with flashback performance moments by KOKO TAYLOR, HONEYBOY EDWARDS, IRMA THOMAS, LUTHER ALLISON and TAJ MAHAL.

Support the BLUES FOUNDATION by becoming a member or by making a charitable donation at blues.org.

« see more Net News