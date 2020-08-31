Senator Kamala Harris (Lev Radin/Shutterstock)

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Spanish/English AC WCMQ (Z92FM)/MIAMI and the associated MEGATV network will air an exclusive interview with SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS today at 5p (ET) and 11p (ET).conducted by respected journalist MARIO ANDRES MORENO, discussing the most important issues for the HISPANIC community in the U.S. for the upcoming presidential election.

SENATOR HARRIS, JOE BIDEN's running mate, is the first-generation daughter of INDIAN and JAMAICAN immigrants.



Highlights of the interview to air today on “MEGA News” and WCMQ's “De Vuelta A Casa” with MARIO ANDRES and LAURA GARCIA at 5p (ET).



The interview will also be available via WCMQ live simultaneously on www.lamusica.com, LaMUSICA APP, and MEGA TV properties on YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and TWITTER.

