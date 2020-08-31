Wolkoff

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS has named DANNO WOLKOFF as the new COO of SUN BROADCAST GROUP following the departure of JULIO APONTE, who had served as COO for six years. WOLKOFF stayed on board with SBG after GEN MEDIA PARTNERS acquired WOLKOFF's and LAURA ORKIN's ENVISION NETWORKS in JANUARY.

In addition, SBG has added former WESTWOOD ONE Directors of National Partnerships JACKIE CARDILLO and ANGELA CODELLA to sales positions in the NEW YORK office, reporting to WOLKOFF, and is adding to its CLEVELAND office staff as well.

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS Managing Partner WARREN FRIEDLAND said, “I am thrilled to have DANNO leading the operations of our network division. We see a lot of opportunity for us to grow, and we are optimistic about achieving our goals of making SUN one the largest radio networks in the USA.”

“I am as excited as I’ve ever been in my career to lead the growth of SUN BROADCAST GROUP,” said WOLKOFF. “The combined programs and services of SUN and ENVISION allow us to continue to expand and deliver stellar quality programs and services to radio stations in all size markets across the country. We will look to maximize all of SUN’s resources to create new opportunities for advertisers with both audio and digital networks.”

“DANNO has not only been a dear friend of mine for the last nine years, he’s also been my partner here at SBG since JANUARY,” added SBG Pres. JASON BAILEY. “I’m excited for him to step into this role and lead the team to great new heights!”

