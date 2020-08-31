Lucas Off Air

ZIMMER RADIO GROUP Sports KBFL-A-F-K245CA (ESPN RADIO JOCK 96.9-99.9-1060 AM)/SPRINGFIELD, MO 9-11a (CT) host NATE LUCAS was taken off the air for the week after referring last FRIDAY (8/28) to Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA) with an offensive sexist slur and criticizing MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY student-athletes for their plans to march through the campus to protest racial injustice, reports the SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER.

OM TOM LADD is filling in while LUCAS sits out, and declined comment to the paper while saying on the air that the station was "asking listeners to give them time to deal with the situation," according to the report.

Meanwhile, afternoon host ART HAINS said on the air that he will be stepping away for an indefinite period because he did not want to be associated with LUCAS' comments.

« see more Net News