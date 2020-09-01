Catching The Wave

WEBER STATE UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball radio broadcasts are moving from CAPITAL BROADCASTING Adult Standards KLO-A (UNFORGETTABLE 1430)/OGDEN-SALT LAKE CITY, UT to sister Classic Alternative KSQN (103.1 THE WAVE)/COALVILLE-SALT LAKE CITY for the 2020 season, under a new multi-year deal with rights holder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's WEBER STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES. KLO has been sold to EL SEMBRADOR MINISTRIES and will be flipping to noncommercial Spanish Religion under new call letters upon closing.

STEVE KLAUKE will continue as play-by-play voice of the WILDCATS, with former WEBER STATE head coach and Athletic Director JERRY GRAYBEAL for football analysis and DAVID PATTEN as analyst on select men's basketball games.

« see more Net News