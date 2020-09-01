Radio Continues To Be The Most Trusted Medium

iHEARTMEDIA released key findings about the benefits of radio’s role as, "a trusted companion during the COVID-19 pandemic." The new survey found that listeners’ trust in radio and its on-air personalities continues to grow as social media has become far less trustworthy over the past year.

The new survey revealed that radio is #1 in trust and is two times more trustworthy than social media. The survey of radio listeners found radio to be 79% percent more or just as trustworthy versus a year ago while social media is 50% less trustworthy during the same time period. In particular, sentiment for FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and TWITTER has plummeted in recent months, with FACEBOOK down 56%, INSTAGRAM down 38% and TWITTER down 140%.

The survey also discovered that radio, "delivers tangible benefits to listeners, with an overwhelming majority of respondents citing that it improves their mood, helps them feel less isolated and more connected to their community. Listener connection with radio personalities is strong, with 77 percent trusting the information they receive from their favorite on-air hosts."

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it more important than ever for Americans to get information they trust and to find ways to connect with people – and these findings show that radio continues to deliver a much needed and sought out trusted companionship during this historic and uncertain time,” said CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN. “At iHEART, it’s not only important that we reach nine of out of 10 Americans, but that we continue to deliver a human-first approach to programming on our more than 850 stations in over 160 markets that gives our listeners the information and listening experience they want and trust, especially during these uncertain times we are in.”

« see more Net News