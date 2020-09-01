Stapleton

Congratulations to MERCURY NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON, who earned 85 MEDIABASE adds with his single, "Starting Over," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week.

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MERCURY NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAMON MOBERLY; UMG NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, National Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES and VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER; MERCURY NASHVILLE Dir./MIDWEST Promotion NICK KAPER, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion SALLY GREEN, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JILL BRUNETT, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion SUMMER HARLOW, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JACK CHRISTOPHER, and Coord./Promotion JEANNIE SULLIVAN.

