PD Bill Weston, Market Mgr. Joe Bell & Andre Gardner (Photo: Jim Kenny)

PHILADELPHIA radio legend ANDRE GARDNER has signed a "long term" contract extension to keep rocking afternoons on BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK (102.9 MGK)! GARDNER has been holding down the drive time slot for the past 18 1/2 years, beginning his tenure in APRIL 2002. He will also continue to host his highly-regarded, highly-rated BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES SUNDAY show.

In a post on FACEBOOK announcing the news, he proclaimed, "Thanks to JUSTIN CHASE, JOE BELL, BILL WESTON, the BEASLEY family and our MGK listening audience for your continued support! I love my job!" WMGK PD BILL WESTON told ALL ACCESS, "We are so lucky to have such a passionate radio fan/ music fan/ all around nice human in ANDRE GARDNER with us each day. In fact, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP just found the infinite wisdom to extend his deal at WMGK! We are all extremely pleased."

The DELAWARE VALLEY market veteran has also rocked the mic at stations such as WIFI, WZZD, WYSP and WSNI in PHILLY, with stops along the way at KEGL/Dallas, POWER99/Atlanta and PD at the fabled WXRK (K-ROCK)/NEW YORK. He started his career at 16 years-old as a weekend jock/part-timer at WPST/TRENTON.

