Farm Aid

Agricultural, non-profit organization FARM AID will host its annual FARM AID Festival as a virtual at-home experience this year due to COVID-19. The event will air online at FarmAid.org and on AXS TV on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th from 8p until 11p (ET).

The 2020 festival lineup includes WILLIE NELSON AND THE BOYS, BRANDI CARLILE, CHRIS STAPLETON, JAMEY JOHNSON, MARGO PRICE, JOHN MELLENCAMP and many more.



“This pandemic and so many other challenges have revealed how essential family farmers and ranchers are to the future of our planet," said NELSON. "FARM AID 2020 is going to give the whole country a chance to learn about the important work of farmers and how they're contributing to our well-being, beyond bringing us good food.”

