Coverdale

Longtime BROADCAST MEDIA LLC News-Talk KFKA-A/GREELEY, CO News & Sports Dir. TROY COVERDALE has exited the station after almost 18 years in a budget cut.



COVERDALE served as morning news anchor/reporter and play-by-play voice of UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO football and men's basketball; he previously worked as Sports Dir. at THREE EAGLES COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFOR-A and Sports KLMS-A/LINCOLN, NE and OM/Sports Dir. at KNZA, INC's KNZA/HIAWATHA, KS - Country KMZA/SENECA, KS - AC KLZA/FALLS CITY, NE (KANZALAND RADIO).



Reach TROY at troy.coverdale@gmail.com.

