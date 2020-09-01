Ramsey (Photo: Franchesca.net)

Actress and comedian FRANCHESCA RAMSEY will host all three days of this year's virtual INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU IAB PODCAST UPFRONT, SEPTEMBER 9-11. RAMSEY, a former writer for COMEDY CENTRAL's "THE NIGHTLY SHOW WITH LARRY WILMORE" and current host of MTV NEWS web series "DECODED," will be joined by co-hosts each day, including NPR "PLANET MONEY" host SARAH GONZALEZ, podcaster and pro wrestling titan CHRIS JERICHO, and LEMONADA MEDIA "OUR AMERICA" host and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development JULIÁN CASTRO.



"FRANCHESCA is the perfect host for this year's record-breaking event," said IAB Pres. DAVID COHEN. "She is someone who's helped redefine the possibilities of digital entertainment and we're looking forward to having her lead us through three days of incredible presentations and insights on the power of podcasts."



"I'm honored to host podcasting's biggest event with such an incredible roster of trailblazing presenters," said RAMSEY. "I'm also excited to be joined by three amazing co-hosts, but mostly I'm hyped to be part of an event that won't be filmed in my living room."\

