House Bill

HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE Republican Leader Rep. GREG WALDEN (R-OR) has introduced a bill that would establish an incubator program to promote radio and television ownership diversity. The Broadcast Diversity in Leadership Act would create a “Broadcast Incubator Program” to be administered by the FCC, giving existing broadcasters the right to partner with new broadcasters to promote broadcast ownership diversity. The Commission would be charged with the responsibility for coming up with eligibility criteria including ownership and revenue caps for the emerging broadcaster, requirements for the relationship between the established and emerging broadcaster, limits on the established broadcasters' equity stake, and a 2-year minimum for the relationship with options to extend.

WALDEN said, “As a former radio station owner in rural OREGON, I know well that our local broadcasters are often Americans’ primary source of local news, particularly in rural areas. I understand the importance of ensuring broadcast owners and their content reflect the communities they serve. We must ensure our local broadcast media stations can continue to compete in today’s media marketplace and attract future generations to the industry to continue to provide local and diverse information across communities. I am proud to introduce this bill today that will support our hardworking broadcasters and ensure the industry’s continued growth and prosperity.”

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “NAB thanks Rep. WALDEN for introducing legislation creating an incubator program that would help aspiring broadcasters realize their dream of owning a radio or TV station. NAB strongly supports efforts to increase media ownership diversity by providing pathways to station ownership for new and diverse voices.”

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS Pres. JAMES WINSTON said, “NABOB is pleased to support Congressman WALDEN’s bill directing the FCC to create an incubator program to support the entry of new and diverse voices in the broadcasting industry by providing for an established broadcaster and an emerging broadcaster to enter into a qualifying incubation relationship. We are pleased that the proposed incubator program would include television. NABOB has supported the creation of an incubator program for many years. We are very grateful to Congressman Walden for taking this next step toward its implementation."

The MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL said, “Congressman GREG WALDEN’s media incubator bill is an important step toward the creation of an FCC incubator program. The MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM & INTERNET COUNCIL (MMTC) has fought for such a program since 1990. We encourage both the majority and minority HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS SUBCOMMITTEE Members to pass legislation aimed at advancing diversity in broadcast station ownership.”

