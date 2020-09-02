This Weekend On Octane Channel

SIRIUSXM's OCTANE (Channel 37) is presenting a four-day virtual "Home Invasion Festival" starting this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th at 12p (ET) and running through MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th.

The virtual festival will feature exclusive, new performance sets from headlining hard rockers like SHINEDOWN, BRING ME THE HORIZON, COREY TAYLOR, and THREE DAYS GRACE plus performances from METALLICA, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, I PREVAIL, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, BADFLOWER, BAD WOLVES, FROM ASHES TO NEW and more.

The "Home Invasion Festival" will also benefit the MUSICARES® FOUNDATION which was established by the RECORDING ACADEMY to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. Through the generosity of donors and volunteer professionals, the MUSICARES® FOUNDATION team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs. For more information please visit www.MusiCares.org.

Check out the "Virtual Home Invasion Festival" Promo here.

« see more Net News