Pays Off Senior Debt

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC.has paid off $9 million of senior secured debentures effective AUGUST 31st.

CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN said, "With the recent improvement in our operating results, combined with today's announcement of paying off our senior debt in full, our net current equity position has increased by over $25 million since we last reported on JUNE 30, 2020. The combined impact of these financial improvements puts us in a position of strength to continue accelerating our business initiatives as we move towards profitability."

