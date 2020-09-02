Coming October 15th

AUDIBLE and SESAME WORKSHOP are launching the first SESAME STREET original podcast. "THE SESAME STREET PODCAST WITH FOLEY & FRIENDS," hosted by new SESAME STREET character FOLEY, will debut OCTOBER 15th with a 15 episode season posting on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS and will be exclusive to AUDIBLE.

“SESAME WORKSHOP has been one of the most respected names in family entertainment for over 50 years, and we’re honored to bring this unique SESAME STREET podcast to listeners,” said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. “AUDIBLE offers immersive audio entertainment for a wide array of listeners, and we’re thrilled to expand our children’s content with this exceptional release. THE SESAME STREET PODCAST WITH FOLEY & FRIENDS delivers what parents need most now: educational entertainment that little ones will love, guaranteed.”

“As families’ media habits evolve, SESAME WORKSHOP is ready to meet them wherever they are with engaging content that sparks playful learning. Together with AUDIBLE, we’re creating a rich audio-only world that will come to life in kids’ imaginations,” said SESAME WORKSHOP SVP/GM, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA AND LICENSING, NORTH AMERICA SCOTT CHAMBERS. “We can’t wait for our friends at home to explore the sounds of SESAME STREET in a whole new way. Welcome to the neighborhood, FOLEY!”

