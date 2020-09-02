Debuts 9/9

Former SOUTH BEND Mayor and presidential candidate PETE BUTTIGIEG will host a new 20-episode podcast for the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. "THE DECIDING DECADE WITH PETE BUTTIGIEG" will debut on SEPTEMBER 9th with former U.S. Attorney for NEW YORK and current podcast host PREET BHARARA as the first guest. Future guests include Rep. BARBARA LEE (D-CA), author GLENNON DOYLE, economist Prof. DARRICK HAMILTON, actor BILLY PORTER, and "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE"'s COLIN JOST.

“The choices we make in the months and years ahead will define America for decades to come. I’m eager to have honest, intimate conversations about the challenges facing us and the ways we can respond with so many individuals I admire,” said BUTTIGIEG. “I’m thrilled to join the impressive and diverse voices that make up the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.”

“PETE created a groundswell of excitement during his presidential campaign run, and he is one of the most admirable and energetic young leaders of our time,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. "We’re excited to bring PETE’s sharp intellect and remarkable eloquence to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.”

