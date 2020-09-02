Booth

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and 19 RECORDINGS have singed ABC-TV "American Idol" alum, LACI KAYE BOOTH, to a record deal. BOOTH joins the BMLG RECORDS imprint, whose current roster includes FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, LADY A, BRETT YOUNG, RILEY GREEN and DANIELLE BRADBERRY.

“Growing up in a small town in TEXAS, I always knew going to NASHVILLE and sharing my music with the world was all I ever wanted to do, but it always felt like a faraway dream,” said BOOTH. “Today, to have the opportunity to say I’ve signed with BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and to know there is a team led by SCOTT [BORCHETTA] and JIMMY [HARNEN] that believes in me is such a blessing. Not to mention DANN HUFF who has been my champion since day one. I still can’t believe it, but I know this is exactly where I’m supposed to be.”



“DAN HUFF played me an acoustic live performance of LACI, and within three seconds her incredibly unique voice absolutely knocked me out,” said BMLG RECORDS President/CEO JIMMY HARNEN.

