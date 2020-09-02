Edison Deal

ENTERCOM has entered a partnership with custom vehicle entertainment system developer EDISON INTERACTIVE that will put ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM into connected vehicles using EDISON's platforms for trains, planes, automobiles and golf carts. RADIO.COM will be made available in the EDISON-developed AVIS BUDGET GROUP TRAVEL ASSISTANT system, a tablet-based platform available for rent at AVIS and BUDGET locations.



“Partnering with EDISON allows us to expand the reach of our premium audio content on a local and national scale while expanding how we define the connected vehicle listening experience. We want our listeners to be able stay connected to their favorite stations and podcasts regardless of the type of vehicle they may be in,” said ENTERCOM VP/Corporate Business Development DAVID ROSENBLOOM. “We are excited to reach customers out of home in new and exciting ways in the transportation landscape.”



“We are heavily invested to develop solutions that amplify the customer experience,” said EDISON CEO JEREMY OSTERMILLER. “By integrating RADIO.COM into our connected vehicle platform, we not only give end-users unprecedented access to hundreds of stations and thousands of podcasts, but they can also now enjoy the music and personalities they love. The partnership with ENTERCOM heightens the customer experience while providing transportation brands access to premium audio content on customized devices.”

