BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Active Rock WRXK (96K-ROCK) & AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FORT MYERS, FL have named JOHN LARSON their new PD replacing MATT MANGAS who left the stations last FRIDAY, AUGUST 28th (NET NEWS 8/31/20). LARSON, who takes over programming duties immediately, will also handle Mornings for WJPT starting TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th.

LARSON spent the past 15 years as Dir. Branding/Programming for the COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA, FL cluster (WWRM, WXGL and WDUV) as well as Format Leader for Classic Rock/Hits for COX. LARSON also spent 15 years programming KDGE & KZPS-FM in DALLAS.

“JOHN is a BRILLIANT Programmer,” said BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP FORT MYERS OM ADAM STAR. “To have him on our team is a game-changer. I am confident that his knowledge and experience will take these two incredible brands to the next level and beyond!”

LARSON said, “I'd like to thank BRUCE BEASLEY, JUSTIN CHASE, BRAD BEASLEY and ADAM STAR for the opportunity to lead these two great stations and their outstanding teams in FT. MYERS. COVID 19 has caused all of us to re-arrange our lives and see things differently. I look forward to all the challenges and fun in the years to come!”

