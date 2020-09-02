New Podcast

ENTERCOM Active Rock WTPT (93.3 THE PLANET)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG morning team THE RISE GUYS are hosting a new podcast. "AFTER HOURS WITH THE RISE GUYS" is a weekly unscripted podcast hosted by RISE GUYS MATTHEW "MATTMAN" HARRIS and JAMES "NINE" MCDONALD; the podcast debuted on AUGUST 12th.



“Plain and simple, the RISE GUYS’ creative style and unique synergy are unduplicatable,” said ENTERCOM/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI. “Their national appeal is a driving force for 93.3 THE PLANET and we’re proud to expand their brand with original content via a must-listen podcast to further meet the demand of their ever-growing legion of P1s.”



“NINE and I are glad to address certain subjects never-before-heard on our regular morning show,” said HARRIS. “This new podcast will provide our listeners across the country a home for uncensored, unfiltered looks at real-life topics.”



“This is a great opportunity to do what we do best,” said MCDONALD. “We’re thrilled to share our insight on real-life stories and provide comedic relief during this unprecedented, challenging time.”

