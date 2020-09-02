Keep The Flame Burning

LIVING BLUES MAGAZINE has announced its winners of the 27th annual LIVING BLUES AWARDS.

The Critics’ Poll included:

* Blues Artist of the Year (Male) - BOBBY RUSH

* Blues Artist of the Year (Female) - SHEMEKIA COPELAND

* Most Outstanding Blues Singer - MAVIS STAPLES

* Best Live Performer - BOBBY RUSH

* Artist Deserving More Attention - CRYSTAL THOMAS

The Best Blues Albums of 2019 included:

* Album of the Year - CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM/Kingfish

* New Recordings/Contemporary Blues - BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES/Roots and Branches: The Songs of Little Walter

* New Recordings/Best Debut - CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM/Kingfish

The Readers’ Poll included:

* Blues Artist of the Year (Male) - CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM

* Blues Artist of the Year (Female) - MAVIS STAPLES

* Best Live Performer - BUDDY GUY

* Best Blues Book of 2019 - Up Jumped the Devil: The Real Life of Robert Johnson

By BRUCE CONFORTH and GAYLE DEAN WARDLOW

Too see all the winners visit here.

