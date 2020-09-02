-
2020 ‘Living Blues’ Awards Announced
LIVING BLUES MAGAZINE has announced its winners of the 27th annual LIVING BLUES AWARDS.
The Critics’ Poll included:
* Blues Artist of the Year (Male) - BOBBY RUSH
* Blues Artist of the Year (Female) - SHEMEKIA COPELAND
* Most Outstanding Blues Singer - MAVIS STAPLES
* Best Live Performer - BOBBY RUSH
* Artist Deserving More Attention - CRYSTAL THOMAS
The Best Blues Albums of 2019 included:
* Album of the Year - CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM/Kingfish
* New Recordings/Contemporary Blues - BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES/Roots and Branches: The Songs of Little Walter
* New Recordings/Best Debut - CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM/Kingfish
The Readers’ Poll included:
* Blues Artist of the Year (Male) - CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM
* Blues Artist of the Year (Female) - MAVIS STAPLES
* Best Live Performer - BUDDY GUY
* Best Blues Book of 2019 - Up Jumped the Devil: The Real Life of Robert Johnson
By BRUCE CONFORTH and GAYLE DEAN WARDLOW
Too see all the winners visit here.
