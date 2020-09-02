Familiar Voice

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY will star in a new podcast from TRI-STATE PICTURES, HTC PRODUCTIONS, and QCODE based on a children's book series.

MCCONAUGHEY will voice the lead role in "HANK THE COWDOG," debuting SEPTEMBER 14th and sporting a cast of prominent HOLLYWOOD actors including KIRSTEN DUNST, JESSE PLEMONS, CYNTHIA ERIVO, LESLIE JORDAN, JOEL EDGERTON, and SCOOT MCNAIRY as well as JOHN R. ERICKSON, author of the HANK books. The series will post in five episodes, with JEFF NICHOLS writing, directing, and, with MCCONAUGHEY, executive producing, and will be accompanied by an educational curriculum from the NATIONAL RANCHING HERITAGE CENTER.

