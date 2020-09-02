Kulp

ADRIAN KULP has been added to UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS' new on-air program, "Backstage Country," as Sr. Talent/Content Producer, effective immediately. The program, set to begin MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th, was announced in JULY(NET NEWS 7/23), and will feature a different Country artist hosting each week. KULP will oversee the research and writing of the program as well as direct the talent during their hosting sessions.

KULP most recently served as Sr. Exec. Producer of CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated "TY BETNLI Show." Additionally, KULP has worked for ADAM SANDLER's HAPPY MADISON PRODUCTIONS, the "Late Late Show" with CRAIG FERGUSON, CHELSEA HANDLER's BORDERLINE AMAZING PRODUCTIONS, and A&E NETWORKS TV reality series, “Modern Dads.”

