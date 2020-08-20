Houston

MARKER BROADCASTING Country KPLM/PALM SPRINGS, CA morning host RANDY HOUSTON is leaving the station for a yet-to-be announced opportunity. HOUSTON has been with the station since 2003, with prior positions at JONES RADIO NETWORKS and BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Country KYGO/DENVER.

Individuals interested in filling the vacancy left by HOUSTON can send resumes and airchecks to KPLM PD KORY JAMES here.

