Randy Houston Exits KPLM/Palm Springs, CA After 17 Years
September 3, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MARKER BROADCASTING Country KPLM/PALM SPRINGS, CA morning host RANDY HOUSTON is leaving the station for a yet-to-be announced opportunity. HOUSTON has been with the station since 2003, with prior positions at JONES RADIO NETWORKS and BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Country KYGO/DENVER.
Individuals interested in filling the vacancy left by HOUSTON can send resumes and airchecks to KPLM PD KORY JAMES here.
