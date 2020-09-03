Taylor (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

The MIAMI DOLPHINS have added Hall of Famer JASON TAYLOR to their radio crew, replacing another Hall of Famer, BOB GREISE, as analyst on game broadcasts on ENTERCOM Sports WQAM-A (560 THE JOE) and Country WKIS (KISS 99.9 FM)/MIAMI. GREISE will continue contributing on the pre-game show and podcasts; JIMMY CEFALO returns as play-by-play voice, with 560 THE JOE namesake and morning host JOE ROSE joined by TAYLOR for analysis. KIM BOKAMPER will serve as sideline reporter. TAYLOR, GRIESE, CEFALO, ROSE, and BOKAMPER are all former DOLPHINS players.

On the Spanish-language network headed by UNIVISION Spanish Sports WQBA-A (TUDN RADIO MIAMI)/MIAMI, ROLY MARTIN is returning as play-by-play voice with EDUARDO MARTELL as analyst.

« see more Net News