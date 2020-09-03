Silento (Photo: Instagram)

Hip Hop artist SILENTO (RICHARD LAMAR HAWK) has been arrested, charged with alleged domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon in two incidents over two days in LOS ANGELES and SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA. SILENTO is best known for his 2015 song, WATCH ME (WHIP/NAE NAE).

HAWK was arrested in SANTA ANA on FRIDAY (8/28). He was released after being booked on a domestic abuse charge.

On SATURDAY (8/29), he was arrested again, this time in LOS ANGELES where, according to LAPD, he went into a home with a hatchet looking for his girlfriend. No one was hurt in this incident.

The LOS ANGELES District Attorney's office has charged HAWK with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody.

