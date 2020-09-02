Suspension

The SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER, citing "multiple sources," is reporting that ZIMMER RADIO GROUP Sports KBFL-A-F-K245CA (ESPN RADIO JOCK 96.9-99.9-1060 AM)/SPRINGFIELD, MO 9-11a (CT) host NATE LUCAS, who was suspended this week after referring last FRIDAY (8/28) to Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA) with an offensive sexist slur and criticizing MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY student-athletes for their plans to march through the campus to protest racial injustice (NET NEWS 9/1), will not be returning to the air from his suspension.

ZIMMER corporate OM JEFF ALLEN told the paper that LUCAS is serving an "indefinite suspension" but declined further comment, but the paper added that its sources said that LUCAS will not return to the air and will also not return to serving as play-by-play voice of the SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS or SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY.

The paper is also reporting that host ART HAINS, who took himself off the air because he did not want to be associated with LUCAS' comments, will return to his show TODAY (9/3).

