The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at HANCOCK COMMUNICATIONS/CROMWELL RADIO GROUP Active Rock WXCM (97X) and News-Talk WXCM-HD4-W267BM (K-NEWS 101.3)/OWENSBORO, KY and ZIA BROADCASTING CO. Country KACT-A/ANDREWS, TX.

The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.

