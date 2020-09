Affiliate Roster Expands

FOX NEWS AUDIO picked up 56 new affiliates for its news services in the wake of WESTWOOD ONE NEWS' closure at the end of AUGUST.

Former WESTWOOD ONE NEWS affiliates picking up FOX NEWS include RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK, CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON, and CUMULUS News-Talk WBAP-A/DALLAS-FORT WORTH.

