YOUTUBE personalities THE TRY GUYS are producing a new weekly podcast on parenting via ACAST. "BABY STEPS" is hosted by TRY GUY NED FULMER and wife ARIEL FULMER, who have a two-year-old toddler and are expecting a second child. The show debuts SUNDAY (9/6).



NED FULMER said, "We know that we make it look cute on INSTAGRAM, but this podcast is about being real."



"Having a family is beautiful, but it is also messy," said ARIEL FULMER. "This podcast is a look behind the Instagram filter."



THE TRY GUYS -- NED FULMER, KEITH HABERSBERGER, ZACH KORNFELD, and EUGENE LEE YANG -- host another podcast, "THE TRYPOD," for CADENCE13's RAMBLE podcast network.

