UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), announced today (9/3) that ERIC HUTCHERSON, the former EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer of the NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (NBA), has been named UMG’s EVP/Chief People and Inclusion Officer, a newly created position that will work across UMG’s record labels, publishing division and operating companies worldwide.

HUTCHERSON, will serve on UMG’s Executive Management Board and report directly to UMG Chairman and CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE. He will work closely with UMG’s senior management team to align UMG’s talent functions to accelerate diversity and inclusion across all levels and territories; attract, retain and develop talent; accelerate the company’s social justice initiatives.

GRAINGE said, “Our strength as a company comes from our people and our culture – combining the quality, passion and dedication of our people with our entrepreneurial drive. And that translates into the success of our artists and songwriters. But this new position is a reflection of the fact that, in music, you can’t rest on your past success. You need to improve and grow, and you need to continually become more diverse and inclusive. ERIC (HUTCHERSON) understands that, and over his career he has built a track record to prove it. I’m thrilled to welcome ERIC to UMG and looking forward to working with him as we drive our company to new levels of success.”

HUTCHERSON said, “I’m thrilled to join UMG. Music is special and uniquely universal; it drives culture in a way that nothing else quite does. LUCIAN (GRAINGE ) has created a world-class organization that empowers employees to think for themselves, to be creative and break new ground, to take calculated risks, and to value competition and entrepreneurialism. It’s a culture that fundamentally understands that success requires true diversity and real inclusion and continuous improvement.”

HUTCHERSON joins UMG from the NBA, where he managed a team that drove the NBA’s global workforce strategy built on a commitment to attract, retain, develop and engage top talent for the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League. With a focus on people, culture and innovation, HUTCHERSON was responsible for leading global projects, processes and analytics that addressed business needs. He partnered with the leagues’ senior leadership to enable, empower and develop employees in 13 offices globally, guided by the league’s strategic direction.

