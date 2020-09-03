Tribute

BENZTOWN is offering an audio tribute to Hall of Fame pitcher TOM SEAVER, who passed away at 75 on MONDAY (8/31).



The baseball legend was best known for his dominance as the ace of the NEW YORK METS' 1969 "miracle" world champions and also pitched for the CINCINNATI REDS, CHICAGO WHITE SOX, and BOSTON RED SOX in a career that spanned from 1967 through 1986. The three-time CY YOING AWARD winner later became a television commentator on METS telecasts and owner of a vineyard in CALISTOGA, CA.



The tribute, written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by MATT ANDERSON, is available here.

