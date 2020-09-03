Registration Starts

The NAB and RAB have opened registration for the virtual RADIO SHOW convention, taking place online OCTOBER 5-9. The show was originally scheduled to be held in NASHVILLE in SEPTEMBER but was cancelled due to the pandemic.



Speakers confirmed for the event include DAVE RAMSEY and author RISHAD TOBACCOWALA, plus an "executive town hall" with CUMULUS MEDIA's MARY BERNER, ENTERCOM's DAVID FIELD, and iHEARTMEDIA's BOB PITTMAN, moderated by MSNBC's STEPHANIE RUHLE.



Register for the conference at RadioShowWeb.com.

« see more Net News