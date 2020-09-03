Podcast Ad Study

WESTWOOD ONE has released its fifth annual podcast advertising study commissioned from ADVERTISER PERCEPTIONS in advance of next week's IAB PODCAST UPFRONT.



The report shows podcast advertising consideration among brands and agencies rising by 2.5 times and spend intention has grown nearly four times since 2015, both at record levels, and 2/3 of buy-side decision makers are discussing podcast advertising and a third are actively spending on podcast. In addition, WESTWOOD ONE is pointing to MAGELLAN AI's report that while the pandemic caused a dip in podcast advertising in APRIL, spending has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels and that brand advertising is up and points to EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear study showing podcasting's audience share of ad-supported audio nearly tripling since 2016.



Read PIERRE BOUVARD's post about the report here.

