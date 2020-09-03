New Rock Station In Chicago

As of 5p (CT) TODAY, iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG/CHICAGO has flipped to Rock as "ROCK 95 FIVE," CHICAGO's Rock Station. Following several hours of music stunting that started with R.E.M.’s “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It,” the station officially flipped to Rock with METALLICA's "Enter Sandman."

“Our goal with ROCK 95 FIVE is to provide the music CHICAGOLAND has been missing, a key soundtrack for a large lifestyle group,” said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO Regional Senior VP/Programming JAMES HOWARD. “Our purpose is to be a driving force and a companion in the lives of millions of Rock music fans for years to come.”

“I am thrilled to bring Rock music back to CHICAGO,” said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO President MATT SCARANO. “These songs haven’t been played on the air for years. I am looking forward to hearing the soundtrack of our lives on ROCK 95 FIVE.”

The station's on-air personalities will be revealed soon, but you can sample the station stream here.

« see more Net News