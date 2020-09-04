No Sale

No new station sale applications appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (9/4).

Applying for STAs were DEPORTES Y MUSICA COMUNICACIONES LLC (booster KRPH-FM1/WITTMAN, AZ, a restriction on its use of the facility created a rule violation); KZIA, INC. (KZIA/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, reduced power due to transmitter issues and subsequent engineering issues caused by the derecho); and RADIO ACTIVO 2 LLC (KADD/LOGANDALE-LAS VEGAS, NV, temporary operation from booster KADD-FM1 while main antenna is repaired).

Requesting a Silent STAs was TRINITY ASSOCIATES BROADCASTING, LLC (WFYL-A/KING OF PRUSSIA-PHILADELPHIA, lost lease and temporary site hit by vandals and equipment failure).

Filing for extensions of Silent STAs were HORIZON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP (WJXP/FITCHBURG, MA, lost site) and CITY UNITED CHURCH (WCMX-A/LEOMINSTER, MA, licensee exiting broadcasting, seeking buyer).

SAINT MARYS UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA has closed on the donation of KSMR and K232CZ/WINONA, MN to REAL PRESENCE RADIO.

VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC has closed on the sale of K275CP/PHOENIX to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for $80,000; the translator rebroadcasts Religion KIHP-A/MESA-PHOENIX.

AZTEC CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. has closed on the sale of Tropical WHAT-A-W260CZ (LA KALLE 99.9)/PHILADELPHIA to VICTOR MARTINEZ and MATTHEW BRACCILI's VM BROADCASTING LLC for $1.5 million.

And iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trust ALOHA STATION TRUST II LLC is selling '70s and '80s Classic Hits WWRW (REWIND 105.5)/MOUNT STERLING-LEXINGTON, KY to CLARITY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $340,000.

