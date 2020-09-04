Neely (Photo: Reveal)

Former REVEAL Reporter/Producer and SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES Senior Reporter PRISKA NEELY has been named Managing Editor of the new GULF STATES NEWSROOM being established by NPR and member stations UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM, MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC BROADCASTING, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS News-Talk-Jazz WWNO/NEW ORLEANS, and PUBLIC RADIO INC. News-Talk WRKF/BATON ROUGE with support from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING and HEATHER and PAUL HAAGA, JR..

NEELY, who will be based at WBHM and most recently served a fellowship at CPB and ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY's CRONKITE SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM's Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative, said, "It is an honor to have the responsibility to build a team and shape coverage in a part of the country with so many important stories to tell."

"NPR is delighted to be a partner in this groundbreaking initiative and excited that PRISKA has agreed to lead it," said NPR SVP/News and Editorial Dir. NANCY BARNES. "She is part of a super-talented cohort of emerging editorial leaders who are going to transform public media for a new generation of audiences."

« see more Net News