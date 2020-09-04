Focke

CHARLOTTE HORNETS radio voice JOHN FOCKE has been fired after serving a suspension for posting a tweet that included the "N-word" on AUGUST 17th (NET NEWS 8/18). FOCKE's tweet replaced the "NUGGETS" in the DENVER NUGGETS' name with the racial slur; he quickly deleted the post and later apologized, calling the original post a "horrific error" and added, "I don't know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word."

The HORNETS issued a statement saying that FOCKE “will not return as the team’s radio broadcaster due to a violation of the organization’s social media policy. Since this is a personnel matter, the organization will not comment any further. The HORNETS thank JOHN for all his efforts during the 2019-20 NBA season.”

FOCKE joined the HORNETS, heard on ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE, this season from the WNBA's MINNESOTA LYNX.

