The creators of the YOUTUBE video channel YES THEORY, THOMAS BRAG, MATT DAJER, and AMMAR KANDIL, are hosting a new weekly podcast for CADENCE13 and HEADSPACE STUDIOS. The podcast, following the videos' theme of self-improvement and facing fears, will include 10 episodes in its first season, starting MONDAY (9/7).



“This is the first time we’re lifting the veil behind what really happens at YES THEORY, like what we’re really going through and learning behind the scenes,” said BRAG, “We’re just so thrilled to have the chance to dive deeper into talking about why and how discomfort can be a life-changing tool for growth. And really, to introduce audiences to many of the wise sages that have helped get us where we are. Icing on the cake is that we get to this with HEADSPACE and CADENCE13.”



“We’re excited to pull THOMAS, AMMAR and MATT off camera, and turn on their mics in this new format that YES THEORY fans are sure to love,” said HEADSPACE STUDIOS Head of Programming and Development MORGAN SELZER. “As we continue our partnership with CADENCE13, this is a unique opportunity to give new and existing followers of YES THEORY a chance to connect with the trio on a deeper level as they explore how one can go outside their comfort zone and create meaningful change in their lives.



“We’re thrilled to expand our slate of compelling, original content with HEADSPACE,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “YES THEORY’s inventive approach to life will resonate with listeners everywhere.”

