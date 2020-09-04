Rivera at WTAM

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND is celebrating 9-10a (ET) weekday host and podcast host GERALDO RIVERA's 50th anniversary in broadcasting on SEPTEMBER 8th with a weeklong series of special shows featuring clips from RIVERA's career and special guests.



“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 50 years and I’m humbled by all of the opportunities during my storied career,” said RIVERA, who began his career at WABC-TV/NEW YORK in 1970 and currently serves as a correspondent for FOX NEWS. “CLEVELAND is my home now and so is WTAM, where I look forward to sharing some incredible highlights with you during my daily radio show. Most importantly, I look forward to continuing my daily broadcast journey with YOU by my side.”



“GERALDO RIVERA is a once-in-a-generation broadcaster, storied journalist and tireless philanthropist,” said iHEARTMEDIA NORTH OHIO Regional Pres. KEITH HOTCHKISS. “It’s not every day that you get to work with a legend or get to celebrate 50 years in any career. Over the last two years, GERALDO has helped WTAM redefine our position in the CLEVELAND community and he has continued to be the voice of reason for many of us. Congratulations GERALDO, we are lucky to have you!”

« see more Net News