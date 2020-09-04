Labor Day Yule Tidings

ENTERCOM AC WSPA (MAGIC 98.9)/GREENVILLE, SC has augmented the LABOR DAY WEEKEND barbeque by playing nothing but HOLIDAY music throughout. Fear not, the station will return to its regular AC format on TUESDAY (9/8).

ENTERCOM/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG Sr. VP/Market Manager STEVE SINICROPI explained, “The response to ‘CHRISTMAS IN JULY’ was overwhelmingly positive, so we decided to bring a little joy and cheer to LABOR DAY WEEKEND with a full slate of holiday music.” “As the UPSTATE's official CHRISTMAS station, we're excited to start the countdown to the holidays, a season of cheer and hope, with our listeners."

Expect to hear MAGIC 98.9 play beloved classics from the likes of ANDY WILLIAMS, MARIAH CAREY, BING CROSBY, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MICHAEL BUBLE, and more.

