100 Years

ENTERCOM News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES is celebrating its 100th anniversary with special programming beginning SEPTEMBER 8th. An eight-part special, "KNX: a Century of Covering SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA," will commemorate the station's centennial, and on SEPTEMBER 10th, the official anniversary day, KNX will air classic jingles, sounders and sound bites from its history. The station began operation as 6ADZ on SEPTEMBER 10, 1920 and became KNX 20 months later.

"The history of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, this county and our world have been painted by so many legendary broadcasters over the years, which is a daily reminder of the historic brand that KNX is," said ENTERCOM SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Regional President JEFF FEDERMAN. "I am proud to be a small part of the history of KNX and am grateful of the team here today carrying the torch that our predecessors passed to us. I look forward to celebrating 100 years of this iconic brand."

"KNX is a historic brand, and I’m in awe of being a part of its illustrious history," said Brand Mgr. KEN CHARLES. "This station is a local pillar, here before the HOLLYWOOD Sign, the SANTA MONICA PIER and the ROSE BOWL. Just as iconic as any of our local treasures, KNX is a consistent part of the fabric of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, serving as a breaking news resource for our communities, first responders and the nation."

« see more Net News